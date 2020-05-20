



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, over the passing of his wife, Chief Deborah Folashade Diya.





General Diya was charged with treason during the regime of General Sani Abacha.





Buhari prayed that the almighty God will comfort the family of the retired Army General.





A statement on Wednesday, signed by Garba Shehu said the President joins family members, friends and associates of Chief Folashade Diya, particularly members of the United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, in mourning the devout Christian, “who dedicated her time on earth to serving God, and working for the good of others.”





The statement added that, “President Buhari affirms that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged, and counselling many.”





The President, “prays that the soul of the departed will find rest in God,” it said.





