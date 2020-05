Records obtained from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation about lodgements from 111 individuals and organisations into the FGN Covid-19 Eradication Support Accounts in the five designated banks between April 1-30, 2020, indicated the total sum of Six Hundred and Ninety Seven million, Five Hundred and Thirty-Eight Thousand, One Hundred and Eight Naira only (N697, 538, 108.00).