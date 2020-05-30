





President Muhammadu Buhari has been hit with another bereavement as his nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead.Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.In a condolence message, President Buhari said the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” the President said.He prayed God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja,On May 8, President Buhari also lost his younger uncle, Alhaji Mutari Dauda Daura.Mutari Dauda Daura was the younger brother of 81 year-old Malam Mamman Daura, the President’s uncle.The cause of death was not stated.On April 17, Buhari also lost his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.In an eulogy, Buhari described Kyari as a friend and loyal staff.