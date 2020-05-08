



President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with his extended family, Daura community over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda.





Dauda is the younger brother of Mamman Daura.





Buhari in a condolence message issued and signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity on Friday prayed that Allah forgives his sin and rewards his goods deeds with Aljanna.





Sympathizing with the family members and the Daura community, Buhari said death was inevitable and every soul must taste it one day.





Buhari said, “Let me on behalf of myself and my family convey to you my deepest sympathy for the loss of Mutari Dauda.





“What we owe the dead are not tears, because our tears can’t bring them back, but what they deserve are our prayers.’