



The Presidency has called for intensive sensitization in Kano State as cases of Coronavirus have risen to 311 in the state.





The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday confirmed 92 cases of COVID-19 in Kano State despite the 80 cases it recorded the previous day.





This brings the number of confirmed cases in the state to a total of 311.





Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, reacting, expressed worry over the growing spike in cases and demanded intensive sensitization in the state immediately.





According to him, all hands must be on deck to help stop the spread of Coronavirus in Kano.





His tweet reads: “Intensive sensitization needed in Kano. We have a role to play, and we must play it now.





“92 in Kano in one day; all hands have to be on deck.”





Meanwhile, NigerianEye recalls that Governor Umar Ganduje had pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to relax the lockdown in the state in order for residents to stock up their houses.





According to him, the lockdown would lead to economic hardship.



