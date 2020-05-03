



Senator Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 16, 2019 Kogi-West senatorial election, has warned Nigerian leaders of impending violent revolution by the poor.





Melaye, in a post on his Twitter page, said it was time Nigerian leaders listened to the poor and oppressed or risk being invaded.





The former lawmaker warned leaders and those in the ruling class to act immediately, adding that perilous times were ahead in Nigeria, especially for those living in high brow residential areas.





His post read: “It is time to listen to the poor, have not, marginalized and oppressed Nigerians.





“We the ruling class must do something before something do us.





“Housing segregation put us the elites at jeopardy; Ikoyi, Banana Island, Maitama, Asokoro etc.





“Our leaders including me beware of violent revolution, perilous Times loading.”





There have been fears of reduction in salaries and massive sack in the private and public sector as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.





This may result in a crisis in Nigeria as the poor and middle class citizens may be rendered helpless.