



A policeman who went berserk and shot his colleague dead has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.





The culprit, Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi, Lagos, went berserk and started shooting sporadically.





He shot one Sergeant Felix Okago dead. Okago, who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from the gunshot injuries while others escaped unhurt.

It was gathered that the police officer, in a bid to escape, was shooting sporadically on Third Mainland Bridge and was later arrested by policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement said on Sunday at about 04:30am, Area ‘A’ Command received a distress call that one Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi Lagos, went berserk and started shooting sporadically.





“One Sergeant Felix Okago who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from the gunshot injuries while others escaped unhurt. In an attempt to escape, he took a patrol van and headed towards Third Mainland Bridge, shooting as he was escaping.





“He was intercepted by Policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed. The rifle and vehicle were recovered. The corpse of the deceased Sergeant is deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector is taken to Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression,” Elkana said.





Elkana said the Commissioner of Police had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation to take over the investigation.





He said the Command deeply condoled with the family of the fallen colleague who paid the supreme price in service to his fatherland.





