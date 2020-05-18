The Lagos state police command says it arrested Ede Tyndale, a 50-year-old man, for allegedly raping his 19-year-old daughter on a number of occasions.





In a statement on Sunday, Bala Elkana, spokesman of Lagos police command, said Tyndale was arrested after his wife filed a complaint against him.





Elkana said the mother told the police that her husband started having sexual intercourse with their daughter when she was 11.





According to him, the suspect instilled so much fear in her that she was afraid to tell anyone about what she was going through.

“Trouble started when the woman noticed some strange behaviours from her daughter and decided to find out why the sudden disrespect towards her father,” he said.





“The survivor opened up to her mother that her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was 11-years-old. That he often threatened violence whenever she resist(ed) him.





“The father instilled so much fear in her that she finds it difficult to report to anybody.”





The police spokesman said Tyndale has been charged to court and the hearing of the case has been fixed for June 16.





“After a thorough investigation into the case, the suspect was on 11/5/2020, charged before Chief Magistrate Court ll Ogba on five count charges of incest, rape, sexual harassment, defilement and sexual assault,” Elkana said.









