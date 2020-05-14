The social distancing rule was breached at the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman and other executive members in Rivers state on Wednesday.





This is coming a few days after Nyesom Wike, the state governor, pulled down two hotels for allegedly violating the lockdown measures in the state.





He had imposed a lockdown in the state and asked all hotels to suspend services immediately as a measure to check the spread of COVID-19.





Wike has been actively involved in the enforcement of the lockdown order.

But the ruling party in the state violated the social distancing rule during photo sessions at the inauguration.





Wike chaired the inauguration and he tweeted photos from the event.





“Ambassador Desmond Akawor inaugurated as new chairman,” he tweeted.





