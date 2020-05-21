 PHOTOS: Scene of bus accident on Otedola Bridge in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
An accident which occurred on Otedola Bridge around Berger area of Lagos on Thursday left one person dead and many injured.

A bus which was heading for Anambra collided with a fuel tanker on the bridge.

Below are photos from the scene of the accident.



the steering wheel of the bus



the remains of the drivers' seat

clothes of passengers

an empty box belonging to a passenger
traffic caused by the accident



interior of the bus


front view of the bus

survivors salvaging what's left of their luggage
A wagon involved in the accident being towed away






