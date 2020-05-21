An accident which occurred on Otedola Bridge around Berger area of Lagos on Thursday left one person dead and many injured.
A bus which was heading for Anambra collided with a fuel tanker on the bridge.
Below are photos from the scene of the accident.
|the steering wheel of the bus
|the remains of the drivers' seat
|clothes of passengers
|an empty box belonging to a passenger
|traffic caused by the accident
|interior of the bus
|front view of the bus
|survivors salvaging what's left of their luggage
|A wagon involved in the accident being towed away
