



One person has been confirmed dead, while many persons sustained injuries during a fire outbreak at the Muna Albadawy camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno state.





According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the fire, which occurred during the weekend, started in one of the kitchens in the emergency shelters erected in the camp.





NEMA said the two sources of water serving 9,678 IDPs in about 1,613 households were also affected.

The incident, it was gathered, has further compounded the plight of the IDPs.





However, according to NEMA, its North-East zonal office has deployed a water tanker to the camp to supply water on a temporary basis.





The agency also says it has conducted rapid assessment to provide immediate relief of food, non-food items and other forms of support in collaboration with the Borno state emergency management agency and other partners.





See photos below:





