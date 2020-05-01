Two vehicles attempting to sneak passengers from Kano into Kaduna have been intercepted at the Kaduna-Kano border.





The lorries had reportedly slipped through the security checks at the border, sneaking in their human cargo concealed behind livestock, motorcycles and other goods.





In a statement on Thursday, Samuel Aruwan, commissioner of internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, said: “We got information that these lorries had come in from the Kaduna-Kano border and had progressed up to Gwargwaji in Zaria LGA. We then proceeded to nab them further along within the same local government.





“The passengers were cleverly concealed behind random goods, motorcycles and animals. Thankfully, once again we have got the better of them, and we have turned them back, in compliance with the Kaduna State Government’s ban on inter-state travel. Operatives are actively enforcing the directives at all entry points, and passengers have similarly been intercepted from other routes and escorted out to the borders.”





