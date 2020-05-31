Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria customs service (NCS), has married a new wife at a low-key ceremony in Kano state.





The wedding ceremony was held on Saturday, about two years after Hadiza Jummai, Ali’s first wife, breathed her last.





Jummai served as the first lady when her husband acted as the military administrator of Kaduna state between 1996 and 1998.





She, however, passed away at 53 in Abuja on October 29, 2018. Her marriage to the customs CG is blessed with four children.





Ali was appointed as the comptroller-general of the NCS on August 27, 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari. He has been serving in that capacity till date.





In 2017, the 65-year-old made headlines over confrontation with the senate over his refusal to appear in uniform as instructed by the red chamber.





See photos below:













