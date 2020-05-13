



Ibrahim Gambari, newly appointed chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, attended his first federal executive council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.





Gambari, who was appointed on Wednesday, replaces Abba Kyari who died on April 17 from COVID-19 complications.





Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and Vice-President Yemi Osinabjo were also at the meeting which was virtual.





Below are photos.





