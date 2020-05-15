Flats in a block of six flats has been gutted by fire at Mile 2 Estate, Amuwo Odofin. The fire incident started at about 8:30am in the early hours of Friday, 15th of May, 2020.
The inferno consumed 2 out of the 6 flats in Block 257 Amuwo Odofin Housing Estate, behind the popular central mosque.
As of the time of filing this report, details on the cause of the fire outbreak were sketchy.
Operatives of the fire service who arrived at about 9:50am, however put out the fire. No casualty was recorded.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.