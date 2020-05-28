





The state PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, asked the governor to explain to Ekiti people the status of the property located at T.Y Danjuma, Asokoro, Abuja.Odeyemi, said this in a statement in Ado Ekiti. He claimed there was credible evidence to show that the property had been sold, adding that “Governor Fayemi must explain to Ekiti people why the building was demolished and a new structure being built on the land.”He alleged that the Fayemi-led All Progressives Congress administration “got the state government to buy a property belonging to him in Abuja, to be converted to a new Governor’s Lodge after selling the one in Asokoro, Abuja.The party scribe said, “Should spending billions of naira on a new Governor’s Lodge in Abuja be the priority of the same Fayemi’s government that sacked over 3,000 workers under the pretext that there was no money to pay them?“As at today, the edifice sitting on 2000sqm on T. Y. Danjuma, Asokoro, Abuja is no longer there. It has been demolished and new structure is being built on the land. At the site, no signpost stating the owner of the new structure, the contractor and consultant as it should be if the new structure is being built by the state government.“Also, assuming but not conceding that the new structure with like 15 feet bunker is being built by the state government, what is the justification for pulling down the old structure and building a new one at this time? At what time did the former structure become dilapidated to warrant total demolition to pave way for a new one?“It is therefore our demand that Governor Fayemi must explain to Ekiti people what happened to the multi-billion-naira edifice in Abuja.”However, the state Commissioner for Works, Mr Sola Adebayo said, “We have heard about the allegation from the PDP. I don’t think we have any reason to rush in replying because there is nothing like fraud as regards the Abuja property. We will respond very soon.”