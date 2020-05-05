 Paul Okoye shows off his expensive living room, says ‘I don suffer’ | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Paul Okoye shows off his expensive living room, says ‘I don suffer’

Tuesday, May 05, 2020 0
A+ A-


Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare, is reminiscing about the time things were really tough for him as he shares a photo of his beautiful house.

The music star shared a photo of his beautiful house via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.


He went on to caption the photo with a post where he wrote about the suffering he went through before the fame and wealth.

"F*ck meeehnn...I don suffer!! Asin ehnn forget all the lifestyle and glamour...when 9 think about all the sleepless nights, struggling and hustling and all...till date I have never gone for holidays or going for trips and all. But I still thank God for life," he wrote.









Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top