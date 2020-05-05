



Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare, is reminiscing about the time things were really tough for him as he shares a photo of his beautiful house.





The music star shared a photo of his beautiful house via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.





He went on to caption the photo with a post where he wrote about the suffering he went through before the fame and wealth.





"F*ck meeehnn...I don suffer!! Asin ehnn forget all the lifestyle and glamour...when 9 think about all the sleepless nights, struggling and hustling and all...till date I have never gone for holidays or going for trips and all. But I still thank God for life," he wrote.















