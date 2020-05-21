Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, David Oyedepo, has warned the public against social media groups claiming to be run by him.
In a disclaimer shared on Twitter on Wednesday, he said he would never ask for money on social media to be sent to any account number.
“Beware of fake accounts, Bishop David Oyedepo will never request for money to be sent
Beware of fake accounts, Bishop David Oyedepo will never request for money to be sent to any account number. Beware of any Whatsapp group claiming to be for Bishop David Oyedepo pic.twitter.com/TEjXxIKYSn— @davidoyedepomin (@DavidOyedepoMin) May 20, 2020
