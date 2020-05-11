Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of
God, RCCG, on Sunday, revealed solutions to end the Coronavirus pandemic.
Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of RCCG, urged people
to continue praying so God can intervene and put an end to COVID-19.
Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of RCCG asked God for
mercy as the world battles COVID-19 pandemic.
He gave the call during a live telecast on RCCG’s media
outfit, DOVE Television.
The clergyman prayed that God would heal the sick and
comfort those in sorrow.
According to Adeboye: “Today once again, Lord we are asking
for mercy for all your children, for your church, for our nation and for the
entire world.
“Please Lord have mercy on us all. Very, very quickly Lord
put an end to this Coronavirus. Let your healing power flow through your word
to the entire world.
“Lay your mighty hand upon those who are sick. Please out of
your mercy heal them all. All those who are in sorrow, father comfort them.”
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 infected persons in
Nigeria has continued to escalate.
As at Saturday night Nigeria had 4,151 confirmed cases of
the disease.
This followed the confirmation of 239 fresh cases across the country by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.
