Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Sunday said a lot of great things will come out of the lockdown imposed due to the deadly coronavirus.





Adeboye in a sermon during a live broadcast to his members on Sunday, predicted that many babies will be birthed in early 2021.





The cleric, who informed Christians to rejoice during the lockdown, identified David and Elijah and Joseph in the Bible, as persons who became great as a result of lockdown in their lives.





He said, “let me warn pastors, now I’m busy you are resting. Early next year you will be very busy.

“As a result of the lockdown you will have a lot of baby naming ceremonies.





“David, Elijah, Joseph, and some others became great during a lockdown.”





He, therefore, added that the best thing to do during a lockdown is rejoice, praise God, study the Bible and pray.





“Visions usually come during lockdown. Plan towards actualizing the vision and when you finish planing you need to hand it over to God.”





He also said God told him not to worry about persons who died due to coronavirus.





According to him, God allowed it because he wants to prove that he is the Almighty, hence the low COVID-19 deaths recorded globally.





The cleric said, “God said I should not worry about those who will die due to coronavirus.





“Ain’t you amazed at the number of people who have been recovered compared to the number of those who died? All over the world the number of those who died is less than 10 percent.





“If you research, you will know that the number of people who have died due to coronavirus is lesser than those who have died because of accident or other means.





“This is because God just wanted to prove himself that he is the almighty that he can lockdown the whole world.





“I’m appealing to those who haven’t give their life to Christ love your self by seeking him.If you find him you will fine life and if you hate him.





“To those who think they are big and mighty where is it now. The almighty God says sit down at home.”









