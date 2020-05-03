The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, said many people have survived coronavirus because ‘someone took a strip for all the diseases in the world.’





Adeboye, who made this know during a live service, identified the person as ‘Jesus’.





The cleric who spoke on a topic titled’ ‘Thank God for Calvary’, said the journey to normalcy had begun.





He advised Christians to believe that they can conquer every disease that comes their way.

“The tide has turned in the spirit realm. The journey to normalcy has started and it will be well.





“The greatest battle ever fought was fought in Calvary. You may be wondering why so many people are surviving from coronavirus, it is because someone took a strip for diseases yet to be discovered.





“For every child of God whatever disease that might knock on your door, you can face it.”