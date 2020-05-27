 Oyo records six new COVID-19 cases, two deaths | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » Oyo records six new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 0 ,
Oyo State has recorded six new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 250.

It was gathered that two patients also died of coronavirus-related complications in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known while announcing that 276 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 15 states.

“On the 26th of May 2020, 276 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. The 276 new cases are reported from 15 states – Lagos (161), Rivers (36), Edo (27), Kaduna (19), Nasarawa (10), Oyo (six), Kano (four), Delta (three), Ebonyi (three), Gombe (two), Ogun (one), Ondo (one), Borno (one), Abia (one), Bauchi (one),” the NCDC said.


Announcing the deaths of the COVID-19 patients, Governor Seyi Makinde, tweeted, “Sadly two of the six positive cases confirmed had already passed away and the total number of deaths is six.”

The governor also said 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday after testing negative twice to the virus.

This, Makinde said, has brought the number of discharged COVID-19 cases in the state to 75.

“17 confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 75,” he said.


