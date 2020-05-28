





Governor Seyi Makinde, who heads the state COVID-19 task force gave the indication via his verified Twitter handle, on Thursday.According to him, one of the suspected cases is from iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Council Area of the state.The governor wrote, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for two suspected cases came back positive. One case is from iSON Xperiences and the other case is from Ido Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 252.“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre if you have any COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, and shortness of breath.”