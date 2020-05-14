



Kehinde Ayoola, the commissioner for environment and natural resources in Oyo state, is dead.





He died on Thursday morning.





Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, who announced his passing in a statement on Thursday, described him as a loyal friend.





“I received with deep sadness, the news of the death of my dear friend and colleague, Rt. Honourable Kehinde Ayoola. Up until his death this morning, he served as the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Oyo State,” Makinde said.





“I met late Rt. Honourable Ayoola in 2002, when we worked together as members of the Fortune Group for the election of Senator Rasheed Ladoja. He also served as the Director General for my 2015 campaign and the Deputy Director General for my 2019 campaign.





“He was a loyal friend with a dedication to duty that cannot be questioned. He will be sorely missed for his great oratory skills and his love for the people of Oyo Town and Oyo State. May his soul rest in peace.”





No further details were given on the cause of death.





The commissioner clocked 55 on January 14, 2020.





