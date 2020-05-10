Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, has on Sunday complied with the police and government’s directives on religious gathering despite his earlier threat to reopen church activities.
Recall it was earlier reported that the police in Ogun State on Saturday cautioned the pastor against reopening his churches nationwide.
The police had claimed that it had information that some religious leaders in Ogun State were preparing to open their religious centres for people to converge.
The state Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, therefore appealed to such religious leaders to have a change of heart.
It was gathered that, rather than open his church, Oyedepo held another online church service today.
In his live message entitled: ”Commanding the supernatural,” Oyedepo said the ‘Supernatural is the natural estate of every believer.”
The cleric urged Christians to believe in the word of God because it empowers them to manifest as children of God.
