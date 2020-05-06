According to records from the Johns Hopkins University, 71,022 Americans are now dead from the pandemic.There are at least 1,203,502 cases of coronavirus in the US according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of cases.Johns Hopkins reported 21,049 new cases and 1,925 reported deaths.The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 71,022.New York, with 321,192 infections has recorded 25,124 deaths while New Jersey, with 130,593 cases, has recorded 8,244 deaths.More than 3.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including at least 251,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.There are 108 potential Covid-19 vaccines in development around the world, according to the World Health Organization. Eight of the potential vaccines are approved for clinical trials, as reported by CNN.