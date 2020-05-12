



Yes.....I remember this @Tejubabyfacetv interview in 2010.....how time flies....HE VP Osinbajo is the current chairman of the Nigerian Association of Short People....so we are represented at the highest echelons of governance! Thanks Teju. - @elrufai https://t.co/ISKEA8zf7f — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) May 11, 2020

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, says Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is the current chairman of the “Short People Association of Nigeria”.In a tweet on Monday, el-Rufai jocularly said short people are represented in the “highest echelons of governance.”“Yes…..I remember this @Tejubabyfacetv interview in 2010…..how time flies….HE VP Osinbajo is the current chairman of the Nigerian Association of Short People….so we are represented at the highest echelons of governance! Thanks Teju,” the governor tweeted.The governor sent out the tweet after Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin, better known as Teju Babyface, tweeted an excerpt of an interview he had with him.“I AM A MEMBER OF THE NIGERIAN ASSOCIATION OF SHORT PEOPLE! @elrufai is a self deprecating character. Sir, I am taller than you o. Hian!,” the comedian tweeted.In the short clip shared by Teju Babyface, el-Rufai said he used to be secretary-general of the short people association.“I used to be the secretary-general… at a point at my teenage years, in my early 20s I had big issues with my height because you know all the pretty girls turn out to be taller than me,” he said.

“But with time, I got over it. I managed to get a pretty and intelligent woman to marry who was an inch shorter than me.”





