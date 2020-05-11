Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday gave a breakdown of
his activities from April till date.
Osinbajo disclosed that he has been chairing meetings and
activities aimed at boosting Nigeria’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He gave the insight in a bid to further douse tension over
his whereabouts in the wake of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Recall that Laolu Akande, his spokesman, had yesterday
disclosed that the Vice President had been attending to official matters on how
to improve Nigeria’s economy.
In a follow-up chat with Dailypost by Osinabjo’s
spokesperson, Akande Laolu, he insisted that the Vice President has been
chairing several Economic Council Committee meetings in the past one month.
According to the chat: “April 1, Osinbajo chaired the
Economic Council Special Committee on COVID-19.
“April 2, inaugurated the Economic Sustainability Committee.
“April 8, presided over the 2nd Economic sustainability
committee meeting.
“April 10, updated President Buhari on the progress of the
Economic Sustainability Committee.
“April 16, chaired 3rd Economic Sustainability Committee
meeting.
“April 21, Met with IMF and World Bank representatives
regarding FG’s Post COVID-19 economic stimulus.
“April 21, held teleconference meeting with the US
Ambassador in Nigeria, the deputy ambassador and representatives of the US
Centre for Disease Control.
“April 22, held a video conference meeting with 9 governors
across the six geopolitical zones regarding coordinated plans of FG and state
govt on COVID-19.
“April 23, chaired the 4th Economic sustainability committee
meeting.
“April 29, featured in a virtual conference themed, “This
isn’t the Wet-How Africa’s informal sector reacts to COVID-19.”
“April 30, chaired the 5th economic sustainability committee
meeting with members of the presidential economic advisory council co-chaired
by Prof.Doyin Salami.
“May 2, participated in a virtual conference with Pastor
Oyemade at the 2020 edition of the Platform Nigeria.
“May 7, chaired the meeting of the presidential Power sector
reform work group.”
