





This is coming a few months after a crisis within the party’s ranks almost cost Oshiomhole his position.The Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, had laid claim to the position after an Abuja High Court earlier granted an interim injunction restraining Oshiomhole from parading himself as national chairman.A truce was reached following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.The brief ceremony which took place at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja was attended by some of the party’s leaders.