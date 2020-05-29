



The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to be cautious of his activities.





Ayodele warned that Oshiomhole may not be APC’s National Chairman in 2023 if he is not careful.





In his latest prophecies, the clergyman also warned APC against picking Pastor Ize Iyamu as it’s governorship candidate during the party’s upcoming primary election.





He said: ‘’If Ize Iyamu wins, Edo State will be worse than it is presently. He is not ordained to be governor but wants to be forced on the people of Edo State.





“If they mistakenly put Ize Iyamu, he should know that this isn’t a church, something will come around and if Oshiomhole isn’t careful, he will not see 2023 as the national chairman of APC.”









