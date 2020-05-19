



Out of 35,983 samples tested in 35 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) so far, Kogi and Cross River states have the lowest figures of samples tested.





The two states are yet to record any positive COVID-19 case.





While Kogi has only tested one sample, Cross River has tested seven samples, all of which returned negative for COVID-19.





This was contained in the May 18 situation report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday.





According to the data provided, Lagos has tested the highest number of persons with 14,886 samples tested, followed by the FCT and Kano with 4,688 and 2,653 samples tested, respectively.





The NCDC had visited Kogi in the first week of May, but the state claimed the agency’s officials “fled” the state when they were asked to undergo tests for COVID-19.





In a statement issued on May 8, following the NCDC’s visit, Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi commissioner for information, said the team refused to be isolated or have their samples taken for tests.





“It was drama today at the Kogi State Government House as officials of the National Center for Disease Control sent to ascertain the COVID-19 status flee the state,” Fanwo said.





“The Officials said they were not ready to be tested for COVID-19 and went back to Abuja. Today, the Governor showed the statesmanship in him once again by appreciating the support of the NCDC and defending the health interests of his people.”





In response to the development, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the NCDC, expressed disappointment with the outcome in Kogi, saying his team can only offer help where it is needed.





Speaking at the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on May 8, he said: “We can only offer help where it is wanted. Yesterday, we offered that help but it wasn’t in a place where the help could be accepted. Unfortunately, that was what happened last night.”





Four days later, on May 12, Kogi said it procured about 5,000 test kits, and tested 111 residents, all of which were confirmed negative for COVID-19.





The NCDC team arrived in Cross River on Monday on a two-day assessment tour.









