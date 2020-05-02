Reports said the emir was rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) on Thursday.The cause of ill-health could not be ascertained. But COVID-19 was being suspected.When the hospital could not manage his health for lack of oxygen, Ila was referred to the Nasarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention.A source at the AKTH said: “The vehicle conveying the emir to Nassarawa hospital just left the premises of AKTH, the condition of the emir was critical at the time they departed AKTH,” he said.“The emir is in critical condition and from the look of things, the situation is alarming, may Allah protect us all,” a source at the emirate confirmed to the newspaper.Rano is one of the five emirates carved out Kano Emirate last year by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.