





The late Olaniyi was said to have in March 2016, gone to hunt frogs alongside three others at a fish pond owned by Pastor Kolawole.Pastor Kolawole was sentenced to death by an Ondo state High Court sitting in Akure presided over by Justice Ademola Bola.Kolawole was found guilty of inflicting injury on the deceased’s head with a cutlass.The deceased later died to at a hospital he was admitted.Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Olusegun Akeredolu and Mrs Omotola Ologun, argued that the offences contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Laws of Ondo State (2006).Mother of the deceased was one of the witnesses called to testify during trialPastor Kolawole however pleaded not guilty to the charges.Justice Bola however uled that all evidence before the court showed that Pastor Kolawole was guilty of killing Olaniyi.The judge held that Samson Kolawole should die by hanging.