The Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Thursday listed critical issues the Southeast expects the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to tackle before it leaves power in 2023.





Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chuks Ibegbu said the Southeast expects Buhari’s administration to construct rail lines connecting the region to other parts of the country and construction of federal Highways from the region to the North.





In a statement, Ibegbu said the Southeast needed Buhari’s government to create one more state and local government areas before exiting power.





While urging the federal government to engage Biafran agitators, Ibegbu called on the government to revisit the 2014 Confab report.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has listed some of the things the Buhari administration should do for Ndigbo in the next three years.





“These include the East-West Rail line, the Coastal rail line, major federal highways linking the East to the North viz Enugu – Makurdi Highway, Enugu – Lokoja Highway, creation of one more state for the zone, and more local governments despite the constitutional hurdles which the President can overcome if he wishes.





“Aba -Uyo -Calabar and Umuahia -Uyo -Calabar, Highways, citing at least two federal industries in the zone and engaging the pro-Biafran agitators.





“Looking into the 2014 CONFAB REPORT which Nigeria can never run away from, appointing people from the zone into relevant federal agencies and completing the second Niger Bridge and Enugu





International airports respectively,” The statement said.



