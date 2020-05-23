





Governor Dapo Abiodun has extended the lockdown of the state by one week more with the Monday, Wednesday and Friday window periods sustained to enable residents re-stock their home with basic necessities.Abiodun said that the current lockdown amid Eid-L-Fitr would lapsed on the 31st May, stressing the phase two of it will commence on June 1st while the extended ease of lockdown will be subsequently announced.The Governor made this known on Friday evening at the Oke-Mosan Governor’s Office while addressing the state on the steps being taken by his administration to contain the spread of COVID – 19 pandemic in the state.Abiodun lamented that community transmission of the dreadful virus is on the increase in the Gateway State, saying while 25 cases were recorded on a particular day, 49 positive cases were recorded in the last one week.He, however, said the good news was that 97 people have been discharged, representing 53% of the total positive cases listed against the state as of 7pm Friday this week since first index case was discovered last February 27.