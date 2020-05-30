





The 142 aides on the list are attached to the President Muhammadu Buhari his wife, Aisha; Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo; his wife, Dolapo; Chief of Staff to the President; and a few ministers.An analysis of the list showed that Ogun, Osinbajo’s home state, topped the chart with 16, Adamawa, the home state of the President’s wife, Aisha, came second with 12, while Oyo State came third with 11 aides.Lagos came fourth with 10 aides while Kano followed closely with nine presidential aides to occupy the fifth position.Buhari’s home state, Katsina, as well as Ondo state, are tied in the sixth position with seven presidential aides each.Edo, Ekiti and Osun states are occupying the seventh position with six presidential aides each.Bauchi, Kebbi and Nasarawa states have the lowest number of presidential aides with one each.States without representation on the list are: Imo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Plateau, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.A zonal analysis showed that the South-West geo-political zone which has a total of 56 presidential aides accounts for the highest number.The North West is second with 25 aides while the North East came third with 21.The South has 17; North Central has 12 while South East came last with nine.According to an updated list, there are currently eight Special Advisers to the President; 55 Senior Special Assistants; 64 Special Assistants; and 15 Personal Assistants. However, not all of them are paid from federal coffers.