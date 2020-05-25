





The PDP also lampooned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not speaking out on the allegations in the public space and stated that the alleged bank accounts operated with multiple names in various banks were being used to siphon funds belonging to the people of Lagos state.The PDP, in a statement that was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the allegation has further called to question the sincerity of the APC, particularly in a state like Lagos, where the struggling residents had come under asphyxiating taxes that are largely unaccounted for.According to the PDP, “our party is however not surprised that the APC and its leaders have remained silent on an allegation, which had already gained national and international prominence; a development that only points to the complicity of a party that brims as sanctuary of corruption with unequaled proclivity for concealment.“This is especially when viewed with the exposed humongous sleazes in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development; the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) among others, under the APC administration.”The PDP unequivocally stated that the expectation of Nigerians at this moment, particularly Lagosians, is for the speaker to immediately step down and allow the matter to be openly and freely investigated.The party insisted else would place huge moral burden on both the speaker and the Lagos State House of Assembly.