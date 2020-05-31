A former Minister and Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, Professor Ango Abdullahi has said that Olusegun Obasanjo is a far more better President than Muhammadu Buhari.





Abdullahi, who is the current Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, also pointed out that President Buhari delegates power to other people who probably have no qualification and competence to execute the duties of their offices.





NEF Chairman noted that Obasanjo’s presidency was able to make decisions and took responsibilities, qualities, according to him, the Buhari administration lacked.





“I would say that he [Buhari] delegates power to other people who probably have no qualification and competence to execute the duties of their offices. They may also have no mandate to execute those powers delegated to them,” Daily Trust quoted Abdullahi.





“The presidential powers that are enshrined in the constitution are entailing the responsibilities of a person who offered himself for election, as Buhari did.





“Eventually, he emerged as the president and therefore those powers are exclusively his own powers. All he needs to do is to ensure that those powers are executed in the expectation of the people of the country.”





According to him, “it is true Buhari cannot do everything all alone but there are responsibilities and functions that are totally his.”





He said unfortunately, the President had failed to gather the necessary materials with which to carry out the duties and functions of the President and had also put together poor quality of people either as Ministers and other positions.





“I have worked with only one of the presidents. I worked with Obasanjo for three years. Of course, Obasanjo was a better president.





“I ranked Obasanjo far better president than Buhari. This is because of his ability to take on the duties of president whether sometimes right or wrong.





“The critical job of the president is to take decision. Some of the decisions may be right, while others may be wrong. The most important thing is that there must be somebody who takes decisions and take responsibility.





“This is where Obasanjo excelled. He took decision and took responsibility. This is the major difference between Obasanjo’s presidency and that of Buhari,” he said.









