 NYSC mourns ex-director, Akpan | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » NYSC mourns ex-director, Akpan

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 0
A+ A-

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commiserated with Nigerians and the family of its fourth Director-General, Maj.-Gen. Edet Akpan,  who died on Friday  in Uyo.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, expressed the condolences in a statement  in Abuja, on Monday.

Adeyemi said that Akpan repositioned the scheme on the path of growth during his tenure.

She  said that  Akpan’s administration, which lasted from 1984 to 1988, led to the introduction and institution of the NYSC flag and anthem which are still in use.



According to her,  Akpan’s administration also established NYSC farms across the country, which enhanced the Community Development Service of corps members.

Adeyemi said that the scheme was consoled by the fact that he lived a worthy life, touching so many people and institutions which was the hallmark of a purposeful life that shall outlive him.


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top