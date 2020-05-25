









According to the NYSC, the event shall be devoid of ceremonial parade as a result of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which the entire globe is battling with.In keeping with COVID-19 protocol of social/physical distancing, the Service in a statement, stated that certificate of national service (CNS) shall be issued to qualified corps members at the local government level.“Accordingly, a full complement of NYSC Officers have been mobilised for the distribution; and shall do so from ten service points in each of the Local Government Councils.“As a precautionary measure, the distribution shall be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance, in order to remove anxiety from the concerned Corps Members, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome.“Management heartily congratulates the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps Members for the successful completion of the service, which undeniably is a major milestone.“Dear Corps Members, as you go for your CNS from Thursday, 28th May, remember to ensure the strictest observance of discipline; anchored on orderliness, adherence to instructions, added to the rules of social/physical distancing, use of facemask, hand sanitiser and proper washing of the hands with liquid soap for at least twenty seconds during the activity.“It is imperative to state that Corps Members who at present are not in their States of service need not violate the ban on inter-state journeys which is still in force.“However, as soon as the ban is lifted and it is safe to travel, they are expected to go to their respective States of service to collect their CNS.“Kindly note that unclaimed certificates shall be returned to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja two weeks after the lifting of inter-state travel ban.“Please, always stay in touch with our social media platforms, as well as the mainstream media for further information,” the statement read.