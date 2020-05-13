



The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Their reaction was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong.





NGF described Gambari as an accomplished diplomat and administrator.





They said his vast experience and qualifications would help him discharge his duties diligently.

“The professor comes into the job with huge experience and knowledge on governance and service, which we believe will enable him to perform.





“As Northern governors, we assure him of our support and prayers, as he takes on this very important role,” Lalong noted.









