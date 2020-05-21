



Northern government have called for federal government’s intervention as their states records more Coronavirus cases.





So far, Nigeria has recorded 6,677 cases of the disease with 200 deaths recorded.





According to NCDC data, most Northern states are listed among the top ten states in Nigeria with highest cases of COVID-19.





The governors in a communiqué issued after the Northern States Governors Forum held a teleconference on Wednesday called on the federal government to supply more relief materials in order to curb the spread of the virus.





They said that the northern region have 54 percent of the total COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, hence the need for more relief materials.





The governors lamented the continuous interstate travels by Nigerians despite the presidential order against it.





They, however, noted that progress has been recorded following the return of Almajiri kids to their states of origin.





The communiqué reads in part: “We would continue to follow the laid-down protocol for “profiling, quarantining, testing, transportation, handing and taking over as well as reintegration of almajiris.





“The earlier decision by governors to purchase COVID-19 Mobile Testing Vans which have already been ordered to boost testing of more citizens especially in the rural areas was maintained.





“On enforcing closure of inter-state boundary roads, the Northern Governors again expressed disappointment that despite several measures taken, including presidential orders, people still move from one state to another through compromise and use of illegal routes.





“The forum resolved to continue their appeal to the Federal Government for support to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, as the northern region now has about 54% of the national cases and 70 percent of new infections.”





