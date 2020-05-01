The Korean news agency said Kim appeared in public for the first time today, since he was last seen 20 days ago.Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertiliser plant in Sunchon, South Phyongan Province, according to the North Korean media.This marks his first reported public activity since he was last seen on April 11, presiding over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers Party.His apparent absence in events commemorating the 108th birthday of late founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, on April 15 triggered speculation about his health, infact many media outlets falsely reported his death.