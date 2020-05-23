Another Nollywood actor, Prince Femi Oyewumi, known as Laditi, is dead.
Laditi, a prince of Soun of Ogbomoso, died in the early hours of Friday after he was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night.
The 51-year-old actor was said to have been suffering from chronic back pain for some months before his death.
Those who watched him in the epics like Aye toto; Koto Orun; Ija eleye and so on won’t find it hard to remember a character called Laditi and his brilliant roles in the film industry.
Femi Oyewumi, an actor and a producer who is a specialist in a stage play, epic, and historic film, started his carrier in the ’80s.
Ogunojalu Ogbomoso was his last work.
However, Ajoke Kosemani, a Nollywood actress close to the actor, described his demise as a great loss to the movie industry in Nigeria.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.