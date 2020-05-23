



Another Nollywood actor, Prince Femi Oyewumi, known as Laditi, is dead.





Laditi, a prince of Soun of Ogbomoso, died in the early hours of Friday after he was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night.





The 51-year-old actor was said to have been suffering from chronic back pain for some months before his death.





Those who watched him in the epics like Aye toto; Koto Orun; Ija eleye and so on won’t find it hard to remember a character called Laditi and his brilliant roles in the film industry.

Femi Oyewumi, an actor and a producer who is a specialist in a stage play, epic, and historic film, started his carrier in the ’80s.





Ogunojalu Ogbomoso was his last work.





However, Ajoke Kosemani, a Nollywood actress close to the actor, described his demise as a great loss to the movie industry in Nigeria.









