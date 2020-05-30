The pregnancy has come less than a year after their controversial marriage.
Nwoko, a lawyer, revealed the pregnancy news on Instagram Saturday when he shared black and white photos of Regina cradling her baby bump.
“It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby”, Nwoko wrote.
Meanwhile, Regina who has a huge following of 7.6million on Instagram has not broken the news yet.
But she dropped some few hints of her on on 27 May, during the Children’s Day.
She wrote: “Today is another May 27th ! The day we celebrate children.
Children are the biggest blessings to the world as a whole , so on this day I celebrate with all the children out there and wish each one of you a wonderful day.
It saddens my heart I cannot celebrate with you openly as I do every year with my children’s day carnival
“Let’s keep praying this pandemic comes to an end soon . In faith , I will see you all next year . “Happy children’s day”.
Nwoko and Regina got married in July 2019.
Congrats!ReplyDelete