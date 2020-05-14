





Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money is a business tycoon and the CEO of Five Star Music. He is also the younger brother of popular singer, Kcee.Reacting to his probe, Tony Oneweek shared an old photo of E-Money and Kcee at a time when they were still struggling and he wrote:In his words: ”Nigeria sef. When E-Money and his elder brother Kaycee Limpopo were in the street, police didn’t investigate him oooo. Now he is rich, they want to investigate his wealth. Like my brother OC Emcee said: “Nobody investigates ur poverty”.I am happy that E-Money has the “required” Goodwill that set him free (within a few hours) from this aborted embarrassment. Emeka is a good man. He is different, benevolent and very humble. Some Igbos do not love themselves shaa. Sad to hear that E-Money’s travail was ignited by a fellow Igbo man. Na waa”.