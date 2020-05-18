





Worshippers without face masks were turned back by churches in Maiduguri on Sunday as they opened after lockdown.Borno State Government on Wednesday eased the lockdown in indefinitely and sanctioned all religious activities with the condition that face masks and social distancing must be observed at the religious gatherings.Most of the churches around the Maiduguri metropolis enforced the face mask and social distancing orders during service.Some of the worshippers stated those that came to the church without face masks were turned back while those who could afford to buy did so before they were allowed to enter the church.The Parish Priest of St. John’s Catholic Church, Customs Maiduguri , Rev. Father Emmanule Yilar, said he noticed a drop in attendance attributing it to the current situation, which has made peoples’ faith to drop.He also informed his church council has decided to conduct children’s mass on Saturday evening to stop children from over-crowding the church.At St. Patrick Catholic Cathedral Church, Maiduguri, the situation was pretty the same.