





The Foreign Affairs’ Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama made the disclosure on Monday.Recall that the Federal Government had earlier demanded that the second batch of Nigerians that would be evacuated from other countries would pay for their own hotel accommodation and feeding while in quarantine.Federal Government has been footing the bills for the accommodation and feeding of the batch of over 600 Nigerians evacuated from other countries and currently in quarantine in different hotels in Lagos and Abuja.At the time, the spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, revealed that the demand from evacuees to pay for their own quarantinemight be due to “(non) availability of funds.”