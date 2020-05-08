Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the Presidency admitting that President Muhammadu Buhari’s speeches were recorded.





Kanu commended Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina for admitting that the president’s broadcasts were not live.





In a tweet, the IPOB leader wrote:”@NGRPresident thanks for finally having the courage to publicly admit that your ‘presidential’ broadcasts were FAKED and NOT live. Soon you will also publicly admit that #HoleInBuhariNeck #JubrilAlSudani is the one impersonating the late #Buhari.”





Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Buhari had severally addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast.

Kanu, however, had claimed that Buhari’s addresses were fake as they are not live but recorded.





The claim had drawn the anger of Nigerians who had insisted that Buhari should address Nigerians via live address.





Succumbing to the pressure, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina admitted that the president’s broadcast with regards to COVID-19 lockdown extension was recorded and not live.





Adesina had said: “Finally, it comes to the media office, and I signed on it which I also did yesterday before the broadcast was recorded. I signed on the final copy before the broadcast was recorded.





“So some hours before the recording was played back, I saw something circulating on social media, I knew that was not the copy that I signed off on.”