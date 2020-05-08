



Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the victory of former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu at the Supreme Court.





Kanu thanked God for the court ruling which went in favour of the Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly and warned President Muhammadu Buhari against jailing Christians and Southerners.





He urged the current administration to release other victims of the alleged lopsided prosecution until all stolen money by the alleged cabal at the presidency is accounted for, starting from the nearly 14Billion Aso Rock Clinic looted from 2015 to date.





The IPOB leader also called for the release of Joshua Dariye, Jolly Nyame James Bala Ngilari and others all of whom are in different correctional centres in the country, adding that there should be an end to selective prosecution.

“We have set Orji Uzor Kalu free today and while all reasonable Igbo people are happy, I am also looking forward to hearing the same about Olisah Metuh soon.





“There are other victims of this lopsided prosecution, they are incarcerated and MUST be released until all stolen money by this cabal is accounted for, starting from the nearly 14Billion Aso Rock Clinic they looted from 2015 to date.





“I am calling for an end to selective prosecution and the immediate release of the following people: Joshua Dariye Jolly Nyame James Bala Ngilari





“Until such a time that Nigeria is serious about prosecuting all looters, nobody should be in prison. You cannot be jailing Christians from the Middle Belt and South in the name of fighting corruption while Fulani arch looters are jostling for who will be the next Chief of Staff and in effect de-facto president. Such injustice is what we are against not your fight against corruption.”





The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the conviction of former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu.





Kalu was sentenced to 12 years in prison over N7.16 billion fraud by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on December 5.





Justice Mohammed Idris had convicted Kalu on a 39 count of N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





However, on Friday, the Supreme Court gave a fresh order, stopping the judgment.





The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court will reassign the case for a fresh trial.





Justice Amina Augie who led a seven-man panel of Justices held that the trial Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos acted without jurisdiction.



